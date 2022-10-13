St Brigid's Credit Union - at the heart of the community in Offaly

nternational Credit Union Day takes place on Thursday October 20, this year. This is an

important date in the credit union calendar and is celebrated in Ireland and across the world.

Credit Unions hold a special place in the lives of Irish people and a large percentage of the

population are members of their local Credit Union. The Credit Union is also one of the most trusted brands in the country for many years now.

St Brigid’s Credit Union is part and parcel of the community. Every year we support many local organisations, clubs, schools, and societies within the Common Bond.

With Head Office on Church Street in Clara and branches in Moate, Ferbane and Banagher our friendly staff are ready and more than willing to give of their time and expertise to answer all your questions regarding your financial needs – that unique Credit Union personal service!

With offerings such as Mortgages, the MYCU Current Account and Debit Card, and our standard personal loans, it is a one stop shop for all your financial service requirements.

Around the World, International Credit Union Day will be marked with different events.

We wish our fellow Credit Unions, our colleagues, and our members the best and say thank you to our loyal members who continue to support their local Credit Union.

Happy International Credit Union Day 2022.