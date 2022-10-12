Campaign to build community centre in Offaly village progressing steadily

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association held a public meeting in the Bridge House last week to give an update to the wider community on the overall project.

They are well advanced with the tender process in advance of signing contracts with the successful contractor to get the work started on the transformation of the old Macra hall into an upgraded and modern Community Centre in Killeigh village.

It was also an opportunity to seek support from the community in making the WIN A HOUSE in Meath fundraising campaign as big a success as possible in the remaining 10 weeks leading up to the draw date which will take place on Monday 19th December.

The committee were delighted with the attendance on the night and the support shown to them for the work they have been doing for the past three to four years. A lot of the groundwork, resolving the ownership issues, developing plans for the Centre, developing and agreeing a budget, making grant applications and arranging other fundraising activities takes a lot of effort behind the scenes.

The committee members have stuck with the project since its inception and have had to deal with a lot of complex issues, both expected and unexpected along the way but they are a resilient bunch who continue to move forward with the project towards the vision of having a Community Centre up and running in the village.

One of thecCommittee’s key objectives is to open the Community Centre with minimum debt to be in a strong position going forward and to be able to put the needs of the community to the forefront of how the Centre develops into the future. Currently the group have secured funding €763,000 of the circa €1million required to complete the Community Centre and are seeking the community’s support in bridging the gap in funding.

On Tuesday evening, Offaly County Councillors, Declan Harvey, Ken Smollen, Tony McCormack and Neil Feighery addressed the meeting, each commending the group of what has been achieved so far and lending their support to the project.

If you would like to learn more about the Win a House Fundraiser and to be in with a chance of winning a fantastic new three-bedroom house in Enfield or €300,000 in cash, please visit www.winahouseinmeath.com or our social media Instagram and Facebook pages.

Alternatively, you can purchase your ticket by phoning the Draw hotline on (085) 2604605 or at any of the following outlets: Gorman’s Shop Killeigh, Grennans on the Green, Chadwicks (Tullamore Hardware) Maunsells Filling Station, Lambe Oil, Paddy Mitchell’s & Co, Temple Print and Byrne’s Gala Geashill.