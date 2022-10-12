STUNNING: This Georgian estate steeped in history on shores of Lough Derg is on sale for a staggering price

A Georgian estate steeped in history on shores of Lough Derg is on sale for a staggering price. Bellevue House and Estate, Coolbaun, is on sale for €4,800,000

The circa 1750 Georgian estate sits n approximately 250acres of land.

It is surrounded by parkland and mature trees and overlooks Lough Derg.

According to the listing,

It was originally owned by Col. Thomas Sadlier, who, during the 1700s, represented counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Galway, Mayo and Tipperary in Parliament.

Since then it has the estate has changed hands four times.

The current owner had restored and refurbished the property giving due respect to original features.

The property has many highlights, including several large bedrooms, a jacuzzi bath, a cinema room, offices and a stunning reception room.

Outside there are a number of sheds, stables, and an L-shaped building suitable for a games or party room.

Collier's list Bellevue House and Estate.

You can find out more about the property here.

.