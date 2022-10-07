Another solar farm granted planning permission in Offaly

Another solar farm has been granted planning permission in Offaly.

Summit Solar has been granted planning permission for a construct a Solar PV Development at Broughal and Drinagh comprising of 55,000 photovoltaic panels, ten power hubs, a communications building, a sub station building, an equipment storage building and CCTV cameras.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with 18 conditions attached.

Among the conditions is a Development Contribution of €300,000 to be paid to Offaly County Council prior to commencement of development.

According to a search on the Offaly County Council website, it is the eighth solar farm given the green light in the county in the last two years with more in the planning system and other applications set to be lodged in the near future.

One of the largest solar farms granted permission by Offaly County Council is to be located at Greenhills and Wood in Rhode. Initially covering 132 hectares, permission was subsequently granted to extend the solar farm by close to another 23 hectares bringing the total size of the solar farm to almost 400 acres. This development will nett Offaly County Council over €1.2 million in development contributions.

A search of eplanning.ie shows that in the same two year period, there have been no solar farms granted permission in Laois with one smaller scale development granted permission in each of Longford and Westmeath