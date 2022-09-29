Offaly woman makes scoring debut for Ireland U-17s

AN Offaly student has made a scoring debut for the Ireland U-17 womens' soccer team. Millie Daly, Ballinagar scored the crucial first goal as Ireland had a great 3-3 draw in a friendly in Portugal on Wednesday evening.

A student at Tullamore College, Daly's goal was vital as it got Ireland back in the game after they had conceded two early goals.

Played at Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Lisbon, it was the first of two friendlies for Ireland as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA WU17 European Championship qualifiers in October – they play Portugal for a second time in Portugal on October 2.

Daly's goal came in the 36th minute when she received a pass from another Offaly player, Ellen Dolan – she brilliantly chipped the goalkeeper from an acute angle.

Ireland went 3-1 down before the break but fought back superbly late on as two goals from Heidi Mackin gave them a 3-3 draw.

Both Daly and Dolan were taken off in the 71st minute as Ireland ran in fresh legs. The Offaly duo will be hoping for more game time in next week's friendly.

Mucklagh girl Dolan has represented Ireland at U-16 level while Daly had never played internationally before. Dolan plays with Peamount United in Dublin – she started with Mucklagh - while Daly is now with Athlone Town in the League of Ireland, having started her career with Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club. Dolan, a student at Killina Secondary School, plays in midfield while Daly is a striker.

Millie Daly's goal scoring exploits completes a great week for the Ballinagar area. There were great celebrations when they won only their second adult championship last weekend, the Junior Football Championship. They beat Kilcormac-Killoughey in the final last Saturday – incidentally, Millie's mother Margaret is a native of Kilcormac (she was a Hand) while her father Brian Daly is well known as a journalist and producer with TV3, now Virgin Media. Margaret's brother Shane Hand is the manager of the Kilcormac-Killoughey team who are playing Shinrone in the Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday.