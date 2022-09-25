Offaly land expected to fetch top price at public auction

Land in Offaly is expected to fetch a top price at public auction.

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling 29 ½ acres of good arable land with small farmyard and semi- derelict bungalow.

Whilst the house has been uninhabited for years it appears to structurally sound and is ideal for renovation.

The land is divided into three fields is surrounded by majestic mature trees ideal as a natural shelter belt.

The farm is located in Kilcooney, Geashill, R35 C677 only two miles off the main Tullamore / Portarlington road (R420). The holding is ideal for cattle, horses or tillage.

The guide price of €350,000 is very realistic indeed especially including a residence which eliminates the nightmare of obtaining planning permission.

The auction takes place on October 11 in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard at 3pm.

For appointment to view contact Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI, 057 86 23349 or email Info@mattdunne.ie

Also for auction on Octocber 11 in the same venue is a 5 ½ acre field at Raheenbeg, Geashill, Co. Offaly R35 X029. Reservce price €75,000.

The land is excellent and would be ideal for a house subject to planning permission.

The land is located two miles from Ballykeane Cross, three miles from Geashill and seven miles from Tullamore.