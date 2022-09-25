Search

25 Sept 2022

Offaly land expected to fetch top price at public auction

TT3834GS

The 29.5 acres is located at Kilcooney near Geashill

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

25 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Land in Offaly is expected to fetch a top price at public auction.

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling 29 ½ acres of good arable land with small farmyard and semi- derelict bungalow.

Whilst the house has been uninhabited for years it appears to structurally sound and is ideal for renovation.

The land is divided into three fields is surrounded by majestic mature trees ideal as a natural shelter belt.

The farm is located in Kilcooney, Geashill, R35 C677 only two miles off the main Tullamore / Portarlington road (R420). The holding is ideal for cattle, horses or tillage.

The guide price of €350,000 is very realistic indeed especially including a residence which eliminates the nightmare of obtaining planning permission.

The auction takes place on October 11 in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard at 3pm.

MEMORY LANE: Do you feature in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives today?

For appointment to view contact  Matt Dunne & Associates  RICS SCSI, 057 86 23349 or email Info@mattdunne.ie

Also for auction on Octocber 11 in the same venue is a 5 ½ acre field at Raheenbeg, Geashill, Co. Offaly R35 X029. Reservce price €75,000.

The land is excellent and would be ideal for a house subject to planning permission.

The land is located two miles from Ballykeane Cross, three miles from Geashill and seven miles from Tullamore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media