Offaly firm shortlisted for major tech award at National Ploughing Championships

Dotser's Dotser AGRI product was shortlisted for Enterprise Ireland's Innovation Arena Awards 2022, at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Dotser Agri is a Dotser developed fully integrated eCommerce system with leading Agri dealer management systems such as IBCOS, Autoview, Navision, and Dynamics.

The product was shortlisted for the category of Farm Management Software, with the title awarded to Galway company MartEye Limited, at the prestigious event held on Monday.

The Innovation Arena Awards, which is run in partnership with the National Ploughing Association, invites businesses and innovators in the agri-tech sector to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services.

There are a number of prizes across several categories, and those who are short-listed are invited to showcase their products and innovative agri-tech solutions at the ‘Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena’ at the National Ploughing Championships, alongside the winners from the virtual competition in 2020 and 2021.

For the last two years, the awards have been held virtually. However, this year sees the return of the hugely popular ‘Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena’ to the three-day National Ploughing Championship event, taking place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, this week from September 20th to 22nd.

