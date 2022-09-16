Search

16 Sept 2022

Local developer given green light to build townhouses in the centre of Tullamore

16 Sept 2022 2:42 PM

The green light has been given to develop townhouses on a site in the centre of Tullamore.

Offaly County Council has given the go ahead for the development at O'Neill place off High Street in the town. 

James O'Connor has been given permission to construct six three-storey, three-bedroom townhouses. The plans also include car parking, bike racks and associated works. 

Planning permission has been granted with 16 conditions attached. Details of the conditions are not available at the time of writing.

Offaly County Council had sought further information on car parking spaces and the provision of a footpath to High Street when the initial plans for the development were lodged. It also raised issues over bicycle parking. 

