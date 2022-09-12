Shane Lowry into top 20 in World Rankings after big win at PGA Championship PIC: Shane Lowry/Twitter
Shane Lowry has moved into the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings after his dramatic win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
His one shot win over Rory McIlroy and John Rahm moves him into 19th in the rankings, his highest position since his win at The Open in 2019.
Shane shot a final round of seven under par to finish the shortened tournament on 17 under.
This one means a lot ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gtOCYWp7AZ— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 11, 2022
He went through the 54 holes without dropping a shot.
Click on the links to see more on Shane's memorable win.
His win has also moved him up to fifth in the DP World Tour Rankings. It was his fifth career win.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.