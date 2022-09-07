Permission refused for housing scheme in Offaly village

Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in Offaly. Offaly County Council has rejected plans for the houses in Clonbullogue.

The proposed development to be located at Figile Manor consists of two detached two-storey three -bedroom dwellings, 4 terraced two-storey two-bedroom dwellings, and 18 semi-detached three-bed dwellings. The development works include a new entrance onto the L10033 local road.

There were two submissions on the proposal. One said the development would increase foot and vehicle traffic and eliminate the privacy they had enjoyed up to now.

In addition they said the proposed playground would ''undoubtedly attract unsocial behaviour and children from outside Figile Manor which we as residents will have to deal with. ''

The same person said ''we feel the infrastructure in the village will be unable to meet the demands of a further 24 houses.''

They also said there was no public transport in the village, only one primary school and no extra activities for children unless they play GAA.

The application was in the name of Nicholas O'Neill. In May 2021 an application by Nicholas and Anne O'Neill for a development of 8 houses at an address at Clonbullogue, Edenderry, was also refused. This had also attracted submissions

The local planning authority hasn't published its reasons yet for this latest refusal.