24 Aug 2022

Teenager held as garda is hospitalised after alleged assault at garda station in the Midlands

24 Aug 2022 9:01 AM

A garda is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a teenager during a violent incident at a garda station earlier in the Midlands on Tuesday.

The Longford Leader is reporting that the officer was set upon after the teen was arrested after an incident occurred shortly after midnight in Drumlish in Longford.

The suspect, who is aged in his late teens. was later taken to Longford garda station where the violent episode is alleged to have unfolded.

It's believed the garda sustained a suspected broken nose and was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

A garda spokesperson confirmed a juvenile had been arrested in connection to the incident.

"Gardaí are investigating incident of assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 23rd August 2022 at Longford Garda Station.

"A male Garda (30s) received injuries following the incident and was later taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital for treatment.  

"A male youth was arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy expressed his shock at the incident, saying the fallout highlighted the dangers gardaí take on a daily basis in upholding law and order.

"The Gardaí in this county do a tremendous job in serving our community," he said. "It's time the courts take a far tougher hand in relation to serious offences like this and those of a similar nature."

