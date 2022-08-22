Ireland Weather: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be changeable this week with temperatures remaining around normal.

Tuesday will be a mix of showers, sunny spells and longer spells of rain while Wednesday will be a brighter day with just passing showers in places.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will start dry but rain will affect much of the country later in the day.

Friday looks set to be a dry day with just well scattered showers while Met Eireann is currently forecasting that there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TUESDAY

On Tuesday, good sunny spells will develop after a rather cloudy start. There will be scattered showers, but most areas will have a dry afternoon. It will turn cloudy in the south in the afternoon, with rain likely to spread northwards over the country during the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with mostly light westerly winds.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain overnight, possibly heavy in parts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast. Moderate southwest winds will develop overnight.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY

Good sunshine with some passing showers, mainly in the north and west with largely dry conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Moderate westerly winds, possibly fresh to strong in the west and northwest.

Many areas will be dry with clear skies on Wednesday night, although scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures generally of 9 to 12 degrees with winds easing light.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THURSDAY

Largely dry to start with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Turning cloudy with a spell of rain moving into the west and northwest in the afternoon or evening, the timing is still uncertain. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards Thursday night, becoming patchier. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY

Friday currently looks to bring a lot of dry weather overall with just well scattered showers. A mix of cloud and occasional sunshine. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Uncertain, but early signs show that there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend, along with patchy rain or showers at times. Similar temperatures, becoming slightly warmer on Sunday.