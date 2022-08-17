Prize winners decided in Offaly 5k Road Race Series

With the conclusion of the extremely successful 2022 Offaly 5k series -following the finale with the Birr AC 5k, it was time to determine the overall and age group series winners.

This year eight Offaly clubs hosted a 5k race : Tullamore Harriers AC, Banagher AC, Ferbane AC, Ballyskenach AC, Clara AC, Naomh Mhuire AC, Rhode AC and Birr AC and each athlete needed to run a mimimum of 5 races to qualify for the series awards.

Each race had on average 250 finishers with the largest entry being 350. This was an extremely positive turnout bearing in mind the unpredictable times we are in due to Covid.

The overall Men's champion is Mick Fogarty Ferbane AC, who had a great season taking the win in all of his races and sealing his victory way before the end of the series.

Denise Egan also a Ferbane Ac athlete, along with Emily Grennan from Tullamore Harriers AC were joint winners in the overall series. Even after countback these ladies both matched points and are deserving joint winners of the series.

The awards with be presented at the Offaly Athletics Awards Ceremony on November 5th.

Well done to every single athlete who lined out in their club colours and to each club who hosted a 5k event. Thank you to Brian and his team in Popup Races who were very supportive throughout the series.

Full Series Results:

1st Man - Mick Fogarty, Ferbane AC

2nd Man - Paul Buckley, Ferbane AC

3rd Man - Michael O'Brien, Tullamore Harriers AC

1st Lady - Joint Winners - Denise Egan, Ferbane AC and Emily Grennan, Tullamore Harriers AC

3rd lady - Caroline Donnellan, Edenderry AC

AGE GROUP WINNERS

FEMALE

1st O40 - Nita McLoughlin, Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd O40 - Brigid O'Sullivan - Ferbane AC

3rd O40 - Evelyn Herlihy, Tullamore Harriers AC

1st O45 - Christine O'Meara, Birr AC

2nd O45 - Mary Blake, Ferbane AC

3rd O45- Catriona Daly, Ferbane AC

1st O50 - Pauline Curley, Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd O50 - Rita Daly, Tullamore Harriers AC

3rd O50 - Carmel Murray, Birr AC

1st O60 - Mary Galvin, Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd O60 - Olive Mannion, Tullamore Harriers AC

3rd O60 - Anne Daly, Tullamore Harriers AC

MALE

1st Junior - Jack Donegan,Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd Junior - Oran Buckley, Ferbane Ac

3rd Junior - Cory Eady, Edenderry AC

1st O 40 - Jonathan Dunne, Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd O40- David Murray, Kilcormac Killoughey AC

3rd O40 - Niall Kelly, Ferbane AC

1st O45 - Darren Bermingham, Naomh Mhuire AC

2nd O45- Ger Cleary, Naomh Mhuire AC

3rd O45 - Francis Connolly, Ferbane AC

1st O50 - Brendan Donagher, Naomh Mhuire AC

2nd O50 - Dervlish Bartlett, Birr AC

3rd O50- Alan Heffernan, Tullamore Harriers AC

1st O60 - Tim Camon, Ferbane AC

2nd O60 -Thomas Bennett, Birr AC

3rd O60 - Denis Flynn, Tullamore Harriers AC

1st O70 - Ger Woods, Banagher AC

2nd O70 - John Bennett, Ferbane AC

3rd O70 - Jim Langan, Tullamore Harriers

TEAM RESULTS

Ladies

Division 1

1st Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd Ferbane AC

3rd Birr AC

Division 2

1st Edenderry AC

2nd Rhode Ac

2rd Kilcormac Killoughey AC

Men

Division 1

1st Tullamore Harriers AC

2nd Ferbane AC

3rd Naomh Mhuire AC

Division 2

1st Edenderry AC

2nd Rhode AC

3rd Ballyskenach Ac.