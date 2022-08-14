WEATHER WARNING: Status Orange Thuderstorm Warning issued with Met Eireann warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding

A Status Orange Thuderstorm Warning for all of Ireland comes into effect at 3pm today and remains in place until 9am on Monday.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.

The full warning states that thunderstorm activity is expected across Ireland but due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. There is a possibility of flooding where heavy downpours occur.

A Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway, Roscommon remains in place until 6am on Monday.

The weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann states that it will be another hot day, especially in Munster and south Leinster, with temperatures generally reaching between 24 to 30 degrees, cooler though in the northwest with temperatures in the low twenties.

Winds will be light northerly or variable but sea breezes will develop along coasts. While a few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms may develop throughout the day, they will gradually increase in coverage through the late afternoon and evening. The most intense downpours, will cause some flooding, and intense lightning and hail.