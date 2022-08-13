Search

13 Aug 2022

SHOCKING: Pensioner in the Midlands now ‘living in fear’ after vandals smash up his car in early morning attack

Criminal damage

Christy Gorman standing alongside his damaged car in Longford town this week

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 Aug 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

A pensioner in the Midlands has told of how he has been left marooned and living in fear in his own home after vandals used a golf club to smash every window in his car during an unprovoked attack.

Sixty-six-year-old Christy Gorman said he is still coming to terms with an incident which took place just yards from his front door in Longford Town during the early hours of last Wednesday morning.

The episode is one which has left the Lismacaffrey native both shaken and without any form of alternative transport in which to attend his local GP and collect his weekly state pension.

“I have two new knees and a hip in and this is my only way of getting around,” he said, adding the total cost of the damage is likely to be beyond his own financial means to repair should his own insurance fail to cover those costs.

“I’m just disgusted and that’s it. I am that bad they (insurance) offered me a car for a week and I don’t know if I will take it as I’m afraid of it happening again,” he added.

“There is an awful lot of things I will have to do now. My doctor is up in Coole and I will have to change my doctor now. I collect my pension in Edgeworthstown because I lived around Edgeworthstown and now I will have to change it as well because I have no way oting up there.

Christy said he remained at a loss as to why he may have been targeted, but said it wasn’t the first time he had fallen foul of criminal elements.

“I was robbed four or five years ago,” he recalled.

“They (burglars) came in and stole a TV and laptops that belonged to my daughter and myself.

“But I don’t get mixed up in anything, I don’t even drink or smoke anymore as I gave it up when I retired.”

The incident, which occurred beside a clutch of sheltered housing units for elderly people in the Farnagh area of Longford town, comes after two cars were targeted in a suspected arson attack in the Breadon’s Lane area of town just eight days earlier.

It’s not clear at this stage if both incidents are linked with a garda spokesperson confirming investigations were underway to establish the identity of those involved.

Five female teenagers hospitalised after single vehicle accident in Kilkenny

“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a vehicle in the Farnagh area of Longford, Co Longford at approximately 12:15am on Wednesday, the 3rd of August 2022,” said a spokesperson.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Christy said the fallout from the incident is one which has left him apprehensive both in venturing outside his own front door.

“Oh God there is (a sense of fear),” he said, adding there were many more of his own elderly neighbours who shared those sentiments.

“I wouldn’t go out on that road and answer the door or anything. I wouldn’t go up the town even at night, I’d be that afraid. I just mind my own business.

“There is women in there (sheltered accommodation) and it’s not right. “They are all afraid and none of us want that. We don’t do any harm to anyone.

“It’s sad for the town and it’s not a great advertisement for anybody that might be looking to come and live in it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media