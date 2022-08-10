25 things you'll hear Irish people say during the hot weather

It's cruel warm
With almost 30 degree weather on the way again this week, it's fair to say the soaring temperatures are going to be a shock to our poor Irish systems again as we've barely gotten over the last heatwave!!!!
Here is a list of phrases you'll hear from Irish people across the country during the warm spell...
- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog
- There's great drying out
- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock
- I'm not able for this heat at all
- We may get the turf turned before it breaks
- It's cruel warm
- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress
- A woman fainted in mass with the heat
- A drop of rain would do no harm
- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat
- They're giving it fine for the week
- I hear it's to break at the weekend
- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time
- Jazus you're after getting scalded
- I don't need suncream, I'm naturally sallow
- Tea is the only thing for this heat
- I always burn first, then I go brown
- Jaze you're after getting a great colour
- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining
- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?
- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute
- We could do with a bit of a breeze
- It's nearly too hot
- Put on a hat!
- That's the summer gone now
