Search

04 Aug 2022

Gardaí in Midlands appeal for help after suspected burglary threat to hotel

Laois gardaí appeal for help after suspected burlary threat to hotel

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Aug 2022 11:08 AM

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracking down individual who it's suspected might have been on the verge of raiding a hotel in Abbeyleix.

The appeal was issued after it's understood that a member of staff spotted a number of people acting suspiciously at the Manor Hotel in the town. 

The guards issued the appeal in the hope of tracking down the individuals who are suspected of possibly being those behind a theft from the same business a number of months previously.

The appeal was issued by the Laois Offaly Garda Division on Wednesday, August 3 within hours the incident.

"Gardai at Abbeyleix Garda Station are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident that occurred on N77 Abbeyleix to Durrow road in early hours of Tuesday 2nd August 2022.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have been in Abbeyleix or surrounding areas between 02.30am and 04.30am that noticed any suspicious activity involving a dark coloured saloon type car.

Car damage on Laois Offaly border causes Garda appeal

"We are particularly interested in any vehicles passing through Abbeyleix that may have dash cam footage to get in touch with us," said the appeal.

The gardaí ask that anybody who thinks that they can help to contact us them 0578730580 or private message the division's Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media