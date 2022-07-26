Search

26 Jul 2022

 'Welcome' investment in library in Offaly town

Ger Scully

26 Jul 2022 4:35 PM

Kilcormac library is among four in the Midlands which is to benefit from €480,000 in Government grant funding.

This investment comes under the ‘My Open Libraries’ scheme in Kilcormac, Kilbeggan and Lanesboro and will see improved services at existing ‘My Open Libraries’ in Portarlington.

The My Open Library service extends opening hours to library members on a self-service basis outside normal opening hours, from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week. Opening hours with library staff are as normal.  

Existing My Open Libraries set to benefit from the announcement include: Banagher, Edenderry, Ferbane, Tullamore in Offaly, Athlone, Castlepollard, Moate and Mullingar in Westmeath and Granard and Ballymahon in County Longford. Portarlington in County Laois is set to open a My Open Library shortly, funded under a previous round.

Minister Pippa Hackett commended the work of librarians across the Midlands, in particular during the last two difficult years. “I regularly hear from people about how important the library service is to them. This usually focuses on the librarian service but people are also using the extended services. Today’s announcement sees new or extended My Open Libraries which is a service to complement regular staffed hours. It optimises the service delivery of our beloved libraries, supports customers, and keeps branches and services relevant and central to community life.”

The provision of the self-service activities during My Open Library hours includes, but is not limited to:

•stock issue and return,

•internet usage on PC and Wi-Fi for use on own device,

•printing, photocopying and scanning facilities,

•studying and reading spaces,

•meeting space, and

•access to toilet facilities.

