Nature the theme of Offaly art competition

Helen Dunne principal Broughall NNS, Bryan Hynes, youth development officer ORGC and Michael Claffey winner of the art competition.
Offaly Regional Game Council (ORGC), in conjunction with local game and conservation clubs, held an art competition for National Schools within the county recently.
The theme of competition was nature and conservation and the organisers would like to thank all the schools who entered the competition.
They especially thank all the pupils for their fine artwork.
The winners of the competition were
1st Michael Claffey, Broughall National School, Kilcormac
2nd Muireann O'Rourke, St Rynaghs National School, Banagher
3rd Rui Yun Yang, Mercy Primary School, Birr
Helen Dunne principal Broughall NNS, Bryan Hynes, youth development officer ORGC and Michael Claffey winner of the art competition.
Tullamore Women's Shed - Gina Condron and Olive Davis desperately seeking volunteers and items for their new premises
The Offaly team that played in Sunday's Under 16B All Ireland Semi Final against Antrim. (Photo by John Gavin).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.