Woman in court accused of dangerous driving causing harm to another person in Offaly

Woman accused of dangerous driving which caused injury in Offaly
A WOMAN was last week sent for trial on a charge of dangerous driving causing harm to another person.
The accused, Gemma Dunican (24), 35 Cabra Court, Thurles is alleged to have driven dangerously at Boveen, Birr on September 25 last year and caused serious bodily harm to Zeljko Petkovic.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Tullamore District Court that the DPP had directed that Ms Dunican be sent for trial and he applied for her to be returned to Tullamore Circuit Court this week.
Bail had previously been fixed and a book of evidence served.
Judge Patricia Cronin sent Ms Dunican forward to appear at the Circuit Court on July 19.
SHOCKING: Driver stopped for seatbelt offence found to be staggering amount over drink-driving limit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.