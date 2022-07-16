WATCH: Shane Lowry eagles two holes in a row at Open Championship with sensational chip-ins

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is on a Saturday roll at the Open Championship.
2019 Open champion Shane Lowry was on a Saturday roll midway through his third round at the Open Championship.
Lowry produced his typical short game magic on holes 9 and 10 to card two eagles in a row.
Stop that, @ShaneLowryGolf #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/ZfPRumJjuI— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
Back-to-back eagle twos for @ShaneLowryGolf #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/WF28OPAbow
Unfortunately he had three bogies on the back nine before birdieing the last to sit on seven under for the tournament.
He is a tie for 13th, nine shots behind joint leaders Rory McIlroy and Victor Hovland. McIrloy and Hovland both shot excellent six under par rounds on Saturday.
Cameron Young and Cameron Smith are four shots off the lead in a tie for third on 12 under.
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasts when heat wave in Ireland will end after blast of 30 degree temperatures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.