Road to close temporarily in Offaly town

The road from Collins Lane junction to the roundabout at Kingdom Hall in Tullamore will be closed temporarily for periods during July and August.

This is to facilitate upgrading and construction work on the Ballin Ri/Collins Lane junction.

Traffic will be diverted via the L6062-1 Drom Liath link road.

Offaly County Council has apologised for any inconvenience to road users.

A pedestrian crossing is to be installed at the junction of Ballin Rí and Educate Together national school on Collins Lane.

Councillor Sean O'Brein said recently. “this pedestrian crossing is essential at this junction. I have been raising this matter for the past three years and I asked again at this month's council meeting that this work be completed before the start of the school year in September.”

"Collins Lane is a very busy road and it has been very dangerous for pedestrians to cross, especially young children trying to access the link road into Educate Together school.”

He added: “This will be a fully signalled pedestrian crossing and thus it will be very safe.” The project was delayed due to the need to integrate a new bicycle lane on the same road.