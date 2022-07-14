Offaly native returns to county as Visitor Experience Lead at Lough Boora Discovery Park

VISITORS to Lough Boora Discovery Park are in for a treat at the moment with a sea of bog cotton in bloom and numerous orchids such as the Bee Orchid coming into flower over the next month. The park is a wonderful place to see biodiversity and nature at its finest and Julie McLoughlin, Lough Boora’s new Visitor Experience Lead, has been busy over the past few months developing new experiences for visitors to enjoy at the Park.

A native of Clonaderig, Co. Offaly, Julie has over 15 years’ experience in tourism and hospitality, including at the famous Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare, one of Ireland's favourite visitor experiences.

“I’m delighted to return home to Offaly and to have the opportunity to work at Lough Boora Discovery Park. I think it's Ireland's best kept secret and I am looking forward to sharing this magical place with more people. I believe we can make Lough Boora Discovery Park one of the top tourism destinations in Ireland and this will benefit the wider midlands region.

“As people become more aware of the importance of our peatlands and the role they play as a solution to the climate crisis, Lough Boora can help people to learn about the biodiversity of peatlands and the unique role they play. I look forward to bringing my experience to Lough Boora Discovery Park”.

Speaking about the Summer season now underway in the Park, Julie McLoughlin said, “I am very excited to be leading the preparations for the summer season at Lough Boora. Over the winter we’ve spent a lot of time improving and upgrading our cycle paths and walking trails and it’s great to see so many families and groups visiting and enjoying the many activities available. Bike hire is as popular as ever with a full range of bikes suitable for adults and children available for hire, including electric bikes. We’re also seeing lots of interest in our fishing and bird watching, while the fairy trail, sculpture trail and our many picnic and play areas are seeing plenty of activity.”

Visitors can also enjoy a great outdoor food experience at The Organic Kitchen at Lough Boora. Food products are predominantly sourced from the family farm and other local organic farms in Co. Offaly, including Mossfield Farm, Feighery's Farm and the Red Shed Farm. Fairtrade organic coffees and teas, along with a variety of other refreshments are available from the café.

New to Lough Boora Discovery Park, every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning, Edel Johnson, a local yoga practitioner, provides Embodied Hatha Yoga classes at the café in the parklands. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the parklands, a class of yoga and meditation allows time and space to relax and focus on you.

Booking information for bike hire, yoga, and other activities is available on the Lough Boora website.

Lough Boora can be explored for its outdoor activities, nature and biodiversity, sculptures and historical Mesolithic Site. The Park has several walking routes, a fairy trail, sculpture park and activities such as angling and bird watching. Lough Boora also provides access to visitor information, public toilets, a café, picnic area and car park.