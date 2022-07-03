Search

03 Jul 2022

Offaly estate agent scoops major national award

Pictured (centre) accepting his award with Paul Newman, DNG Chairman and John Callan, Head of Product and Client Solutions, MyHome.ie is Philip Kelly, Sales Manager DNG Kelly Duncan.

Pictured (centre) accepting his award with Paul Newman, DNG Chairman and John Callan, Head of Product and Client Solutions, MyHome.ie is Philip Kelly, Sales Manager DNG Kelly Duncan.

03 Jul 2022 9:56 AM

An Offaly estate agent has scooped a major national award

Tullamore estate agent DNG Kelly Duncan has been named the 2021 DNG Medium Branch of the Year at the DNG National Conference, which took place at The Curragh Racecourse last Friday.

Established in Tullamore in 2007 by owner Philip Kelly, the agent received the award in recognition of its high standards of service, with the judging team praising its extensive knowledge of the local property market throughout the Midlands and continued delivery of results for clients.

Speaking after receiving the award, Philip Kelly, Sales Manager DNG Kelly Duncan, said: “We are thrilled to be named DNG Medium Branch of the Year. This award is a major acknowledgement of the tremendous work by our wonderful team who show dedication, hard work and a caring nature at all times, and a real depth of knowledge when guiding customers throughout buying or selling a property.”

The annual DNG National Conference and awards event was attended by more than 120 delegates from 80 offices from across the country.  The awards celebrate and reward standards of service, business acumen, and professionalism across the DNG network. 

Delegates met to discuss the future of Ireland’s property market, technology innovations connected to the residential property market and DNG’s role in the residential and commercial sector.

