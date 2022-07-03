Offaly GAA Club launches absolutely eye catching new jersey

Offaly GAA Club launches stylish new jersey. PIC FACEBOOK
An Offaly GAA Club has launched a stylish new jersey.
The new Crinkill jersey was launched at a function held in the Thatch. The jersey features inlays of the bell tower in the barracks in Crinkill and also the historic Thatch licensed premises
The jersey was sponsored by Des and Anne Connole of The Thatch Bar and Restaurant.
In recognition of this a signed and framed jersey was presented to Des Connole for display.
The Team and management was then treated to a pre championship meal courtesy of The Thatch bar and Restaurant.
The club extended thanks again to Des and Anne Connole of The Thatch Bar and restaurant for the sponsorship.
The jersey is available to buy on the O'Neill's website by clicking here
