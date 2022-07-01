SCAM ALERT! Offaly Gardai issue warning about a new scam

Laois Offaly Gardai have issued a warning about a new scam involving a notice purporting to come from Office of the Garda Commissioner.
Gardai warned the scam document is being issued both by email and regular post.
They stated that: “This is a new scam that is being received by people by email and via post. It is not issued by AGS and it is designed to illicit fear and obtain money by deception.
If you receive this type of email do not respond, delete it and block the sender.”
