Historic period schoolhouse on Offaly border now on the market

A unique opportunity to purchase a magnificent stone built period property dating back to circa 1826 is now open to bidders at an online auction on July 14 next.

The former school at Sopwell, outside Cloughjordan on the Tipperary/ Offaly border, is of superior architectural design and is notable for its wealth of detailing and ornamentation.

Externally the building retains many interesting features and materials which further enhance the structure, such as the slate roof, decorative barge boards, cast-iron finials and original cast-iron windows, The limestone porch with triple arches, castellations and carved name stone are clearly the work of skilled craftsmen.

Internally, all original joinery including doors, decorative beams and stairs are in position, while cast iron fireplaces adorn the living room and both bedrooms respectively.

The school classroom was designed to accommodate 100 pupils while the building also has separate living accommodation for the headmaster/mistress of the time and now requires refurbishment and modernisation.

The living accommodation comprises of living room, kitchen, bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. While in the school classroom, the ceilings are high and the proportions are generous, making this a wonderful canvas from which to draw inspiration and make a true gem for the next lucky custodian.

Standing on a large 1.5 acre (0.62 ha) site which is surrounded completely by limestone boundary wall, this property has the benefit of two detached stone built sheds to the south facing rear aspect.

The Beara Breffni Way runs adjacent to the site where many people follow in the footsteps of Donal O`Sullivan Beare, recreating his momentous 500km March in the winter of 1603. While for those with an interest in all things ecological, Sopwell Wood and Scohaboy Bog are a mere three minutes away.

Visitors here can access the bog and see the conservation works for themselves via a 400m bog bridge that leads to a raised viewing platform with uninterrupted views of the open bogland.

Viewing recommended. Video tour available on request.

The property has an AMV of €175,000

For more details contact auctioneer Eoin Dillon 067 33468/ info@readillion.ie/ www.readillon.ie