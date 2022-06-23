Grant joins Octabuild and strengthens relations in the building and construction industry

RENOWNED for its innovation and manufacturing excellence, Grant has announced its membership of Octabuild in a move that will see the company strengthen its relations in the building and construction industry and showcase its award-winning home heating technologies.

A unique organisation among representative groups in the building and construction industry, Octabuild was established in 1984 with the objective of promoting the benefits of high quality, Irish manufactured products for the building, construction and DIY sectors.

Ray Molyneaux, Chairman of Octabuild said: “Octabuild companies are committed to excellence in providing an efficient and reliable service to builders merchants based on a core set of values, including innovation, leadership, sustainability and partnership. We are delighted to welcome Grant to join Dulux, Etex Ireland, Glennon Brothers, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin Ireland in delivering on this mission into the future.”

Stephen Grant, Founder of Grant, said: “We are delighted to join such an established and respected trade association as Octabuild. We have over four decades of knowledge, innovation and expertise in the heating industry, so joining the company of some of Ireland’s most trusted and innovative manufacturers was a natural move. Collaborating with Octabuild will certainly enhance our relationship with the building trade so we are looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our top performing builders merchants in the 2022 Octabuild Awards for Excellence culminating in October.”

Grant operates at the cutting edge of sustainable and innovative product development. Over the past 40 years the company has expanded its product portfolio to include a wide range of renewable heating technologies including Grant Aerona3 R32 air to water, air source heat pumps, Grant Sahara solar thermal panels, Grant Uflex underfloor heating, Grant integrated units and pre-plumbed hot water cylinders, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators, and Grant Spira condensing wood pellet boilers.

The company has also invested over €250,000 in R&D to ensure its Grant Vortex and Euroflame ranges of condensing oil boilers are HVO biofuel compatible. This adaptability will help to significantly decarbonise existing residential homes in a cost-effective way, helping homeowners to avoid the high costs of retrofitting. It will also help those in the building and construction trade can focus on building new homes, which in turn enables more heat pumps to be installed.

Niall Fay, Director at Grant added: “One of the key motivators for us becoming a member of Octabuild was the organisation’s commitment to promoting sustainability in the building industry. We look forward to working together with them, to educate builders merchants and their customers on the benefits of clean energy heating solutions that can deliver a fully decarbonised, resource efficient home heating with long term cost savings.”

