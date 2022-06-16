Search

16 Jun 2022

750 competitors to descend on Offaly for huge clay pigeon shooting event

750 competitors to descend on Offaly for huge clay pigeon shooting event

750 competitors to descend on Offaly for huge clay pigeon shooting event

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 11:04 AM

The National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC) have confirmed details of their huge shooting weekend in Offaly next month.

The NARGC National Shoot, Ireland's largest clay target shooting weekend competition in 2022, is happening on July 9 and 10 at the national shooting ground at Esker.

The event will see approximately 750 participants take part in the first national competition since Covid, organisers confirmed.

The following are the key events over the two days:

Saturday, July 9:

County Team, U21, Ladies and Trainee License holder competition.

Sunday 10th July

National Club Competition, Veteran, Super Veteran, Side by Side Shotgun

Entries are via your county. Participants can't turn up on the day and shoot without prior entry. Entries must be submitted by this weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media