750 competitors to descend on Offaly for huge clay pigeon shooting event
The National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC) have confirmed details of their huge shooting weekend in Offaly next month.
The NARGC National Shoot, Ireland's largest clay target shooting weekend competition in 2022, is happening on July 9 and 10 at the national shooting ground at Esker.
The event will see approximately 750 participants take part in the first national competition since Covid, organisers confirmed.
The following are the key events over the two days:
Saturday, July 9:
County Team, U21, Ladies and Trainee License holder competition.
Sunday 10th July
National Club Competition, Veteran, Super Veteran, Side by Side Shotgun
Entries are via your county. Participants can't turn up on the day and shoot without prior entry. Entries must be submitted by this weekend.
