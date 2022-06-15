Calls for Tullamore to become pilot town to boost night-time economy

A FIANNA Fail Councillor is seeking for Tullamore to become a pilot town in a new Government initiative promoting the Night-Time Economy.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, has announced that the selection process has begun to pick 6 towns and/or cities in Ireland to take part in the new pilot programme.

''This programme - which includes the appointment of Night-Time Economy advisors in each of the selected towns or cities - aims to help boost the night-time economy and promote an eclectic, vibrant night-time culture,’’ states a government announcement.

At last Thursday’s Tullamore Municipal District meeting, Councillor Tony McCormack said he believed Tullamore should apply to become a pilot town.

''We have our arts centre opening in September and I think it would be very good if we could apply to be one of those towns to promote the night time economy.''

Cllr McCormack recalled the huge numbers of people who used to travel to Tullamore some years back. ''It was like Croke Park on Saturday night with buses going up and down. It would be lovely to see our town back like that again. I think it’s an ideal opportunity to get funding and look at Tullamore as a vibrant town.'' he said.

Councillor Sean O’Brien, supported the motion. ''It’s a good grant that is available and there are quite a number of businesses in town that would be willing to come on board and develop that submission. It would certainly provide a focal point for the town and county,'' he said.

The application call for Local Authorities will close on June 24 2022 and the chosen cities/towns will be announced this summer.