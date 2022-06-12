IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

There will be an improvement in the weather for Ireland for the early part of this week at least according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

According to Met Eireann, after a blustery and showery weekend, the weather will be calmer and generally drier for the early days of the week.

Monday

According to Met Eireann, Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures will generally range 15 to 18 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes.

Generally dry with clear spells and just light southwest breezes on Monday night. Patchy drizzle will arrive into the northwest and west later. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest across the east and southeast.

TUESDAY

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that Tuesday will be generally dry with mix of cloud and sunny spells with just patchy drizzle. The cloud will thin out later allowing evening sunshine to break through widely. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in just light southerly or variable breezes. Patchy drizzle will move into the west and northwest again overnight but with mostly dry conditions elsewhere; lows of 8 to 12 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Patchy rain and drizzle will affect the northwest and west on Wednesday, whilst staying largely dry elsewhere. Top temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in sunshine across Leinster and east Munster, all in just light variable or southerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, there is an uncertain outlook for the weather for later this week.