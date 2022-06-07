Major Bord na Mona Biogas plant approved for the Midlands

Bord na Móna Powergen Ltd has been granted permission to build a major renewable gas facility in Portlaoise.

An Bord Pleanala upheld Laois County Council’s decision to grant planning permission to the proposed development on a section of the Cúil na Móna cutaway bog near Junction 18 off the M7 motorway in Portlaoise. The board attached 19 revised conditions to the ten year planning permission for the facility within the townland of Clonboyne and Clonkeen.

The large development spans 17 hectares and consists of an anaerobic digester capable of taking 80,000 tonnes of raw material annually, a substation, weighbridge, a 2,700 sq mtr reception building.

The digestion process will produce a raw biogas which will be upgraded to biomethane (CH4) for injection into the local natural gas network.

The initial plan for the development was approved by Laois County Council but appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The ten year permission for the Renewable Gas Facility requires an Industrial Emission Licence from the EPA. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanied the planning application.

The proposed development met with some local opposition over concerns about the impact of the facility on the local area. Objectors erected the sign pictured above to highlight their concerns.