Offaly footballers learn fate as Tailteann Cup semi-final draw made

Anton Sullivan scores Offaly's clinching second goal against New York.
The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup with Offaly facing a local derby in the last four.
John Maughan's side have drawn Westmeath with the semi-final to be played in Croke Park on Sunday, June 19.
The other semi-final sees Cavan and Sligo go head to head in the same venue on the same day.
Offaly reached the last four with a comfortable win over New York in O'Connor Park on Saturday.
Click the link to see our gallery of pictures from the wonderful occasion with supporters from Offaly and New York out in force for the game
The two Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be shown live on RTE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.