Hundreds of positions on offer at jobs fair in Offaly

The first ever Offaly Jobs Fair takes place in Tullamore on July 2
HUNDREDS of positions will be on offer at a jobs fair in July organised by Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce.
The first ever Offaly Jobs Fair takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, July 2 next from 10am to 6pm
A total of 50 firms from a host of different sectors will take place and organisers believe that up to 500 jobs will be available to prospective employees.
The fair was launched on Thursday afternoon in the Sragh Industrial Estate in Tullamore on the site of the new Zoetis development.
Launching the fair Tullamore Chamber President Anthony Hanniffy said Offaly and Tullamore were great places to work and live.
Also present at the launch were the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey and the Chief Executive of the council, Anna Marie Delaney.
