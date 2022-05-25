Search

25 May 2022

Judge told uninsured driver in Offaly who said he needed car for work that she hears that every week

25 May 2022 9:56 AM

A JUDGE at Tullamore District Court told a defendant who said he needed his car for work that she hears that every week.

Arindam Nandi (33) 40 Tara Grove, Wellpark, Galway, pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on August 13, 2021 when Mr Nandi was stopped at Frankford, Kilcormac by Garda Brendan Kenny.

He was asked for his driving licence and insurance but failed to produce and his vehicle was seized.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Nandi was 33 years old and worked in digital marketing. He had bought the car online that day and didn’t have time to get it insured. He had a full driving licence. He was three and a half years in Ireland. He had no previous convictions and had handed in his licence to last Wednesday’s court.

He told Judge Walsh he needed his car. Everyone who needs a car needs to have insurance, she told the defendant.

She was about to disqualify him but Mr Farrelly and Mr Nandi pleaded with her not to. She imposed a fine of €600 and took into consideration failure to produce.

