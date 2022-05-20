Woman in Roscrea stabbed partner in chest over 'constant demands for sex'

A woman who stabbed her partner over his “constant demands for sex” has been given a suspended sentence by Nenagh Circuit Court.

Audrone Zilionyte, 52, stabbed her partner Rhymantas Stanius in the side of the chest in a row over sex in their home at 5 Railway View, Roscrea, Sgt Mark Kelly told the court.

He said emergency services were called to the couple’s apartment at around 11am on October 25, 2020 after Ms Zilionyte, who has very poor English, summoned an ambulance with the assistance of a neighbour.

When gardaí arrived they found her to be very distressed and her partner Mr Stanius was sitting in a chair with a dressing gown half covering his torso and a bandage under his arm pit. There was blood on his body and spatters of blood on the floor.

Sgt Kelly said that as the couple were Lithuanian and had poor English, gardaí contacted an interpreter by phone to speak to Ms Zilionyte so they could try to establish what exactly happened.

It transpired that she had taken a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Mr Stanius in the side of the chest.

An ambulance crew arrived and while paramedics were dressing the wound Mr Stanius was smoking a cigarette and drinkng a beer.

Sgt Kelly said that once the ambulance crew had attended to Mr Stanius, he arrested Ms Zilionyte of assault causing harm and conveyed her to the local garda station where she was detained for interview.

During the interview Ms Zilionyte was frank and open about what happened.

They had been drinking the night before and Mr Stanius eventually went up the stairs to bed while Ms Zilionyte stayed downstairs and slept on a couch.

In the morning, Mr Stanius came down and a verbal row started after he asked her for sexual intercourse.

She did not want to have sex and then some insults were exchanged.

Mr Stanius was then chopping “possibly sausages” with a knife and Ms Zilionyte picked up another knife and stabbed him once into the right side of his torso.

She then saw that he was bleeding and started panicking.

“I do not believe she intended to inflict such a wound,” said Sgt Kelly.

Mr Stanius told her he did not feel any pain as a result of the stabbing.

He just sat down on a chair while she made efforts to call an ambulance.

He was subsequently admitted to the Midlands Hospital in Tullamore.

Sgt Kelly said he went to the hospital the following day to interview Mr Stanius about what happened.

He refused to make a statement incriminating Ms Zilionyte, saying she was the “love of my life”.

What he did say was that he and Ms Zilionyte were preparing food and a knife slipped and he got stabbed.

The prosecution of Ms Zilionyte for the stabbing came about due to her own personal admissions of how events unfolded.

Sgt Kelly said Ms Zilionyte and Mr Stanius were both living in Ireland for about 17 years. She had no previous convictions and she now relied on Mr Stanius to the help her as she had mobility issues and she could be seen leaning on him as they made their way around Roscrea.

In reply to Bill O’Brien, BL, for Ms Zilionyte, Sgt Kelly agreed that the verbal row that led up to the stabbing was a result of Mr Stanius’s “constant demands for sex”.

He said Ms Zilionyte had taken up a knife just to scare Mr Stanius.

“She did not mean for the blade to go through his clothes. They had been drinking," he said.

The court also heard that Ms Stanius, prior to the stabbing, had been “gesturing with a knife” as he asked for sex.

Mr O’Brien said the stabbing was not premeditated and the probation services had concluded that Ms Zilionyte was a low risk in terms of repeating such a crime.

Judge Cormac Quinn noted that Ms Zilionyte was pleading to a charge of assault causing harm after stabbing her partner between the fifth and six ribs on his right hand site.

He also noted that Mr Stanius was present in court to support Ms Zilionyte.

The judge said it was an isolated but serious offence and he imposed a jail term of 18 months, suspended on condition that Ms Zilionyte keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 18 months in her own bond of €200.