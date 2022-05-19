‘Great confidence among buyers’ as farm in Midlands farm sells for huge amount at online auction

A farm in the Midlands was sold for almost €0.5 million following an online auction last Thursday.

The much sought after property at Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford consisting of c. 31.5 acre farm attracted plenty of interest before achieving a sale figure of €497,000.

Mr Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros Edgeworthstown, Enfield and Mullingar, who conducted the auction, “The selling price of €15,777 per acre shows there is great confidence among buyers in the agricultural sector in the midlands.”

Mr Murtagh described Rathbracken as a superb c. 31.5 acre of elevated land with excellent road frontage, laid out in neat and tidy divisions and said the farm is renowned for its fattening qualities.

The lands are of excellent quality, well fenced with mains water, cattle crush and electricity.

He added, “Following a lot of interest, we had a very competitive online auction last Thursday, May 12, with a number of committed bidders.”

Mr Murtagh said the property went on the market at €410,000, with the hammer falling after achieving a sale figure of €497,000 or €15,777 per acre.