18 May 2022

New link road in Tullamore awaiting approval to go to tender

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 9:58 AM

A road safety audit is being carried out on the proposed High Street/Tanyard Link road.

At the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Senior Executive Engineer, John Connelly said the council was waiting for approval to go to tender on the project. ''We will be lucky to get it started this year. But we might,'' he added.

He was answering a question posed by Councillor Sean O'Brien who said ''people want to see it progress. Cllr O'Brien commented that there will be a one way traffic system in O’Connor square and he asked Mr Connelly to look at options around parking for people with disabilities, bicycles and motorbikes, as he said at present motorbikes take up a full parking space and suggested a smaller one for them.

The new road is expected to ease traffic congestion The proposal includes a new 70 metre section of link road, improved junctions, footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings serving Roselawn and the Tanyard.

It will facilitate the creation of a one-way traffic system through O’Connor Square with traffic entering O’Connor Square from the Tanyard and exiting onto High Street/Bridge Street.

The residents in Roselawn had strongly objected to the proposal in the early stages and a lot of consultation has taken place between the council and the people living there.

It is understood a wall is to be erected towards the estate's entrance, where there will be a new entranceway to the estate. A pedestrian crossing is also to be installed.

Local News

