Six gardai were required to subdue ‘aggressive’ man at disturbance in the Midlands

It took six gardaí to subdue a drunken father of three following a disturbance in the Midlands last December.

John Keenan (28), 37 Palace Crescent, Longford, was charged with a string of public order offences arising from an incident on December 19, 2021 at Dublin Street, Longford.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm.

The court was told Mr Keenan had been in a nearby pub and was immediately noticed as being highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

When gardaí attempted to speak to Mr Keenan as to what had transpired inside the pub, the accused told officers: “Arrest me.”

Sgt Daly added Mr Keenan became increasingly agitated and abusive towards gardaí.

He said it took officers a period of time to restrain Mr Keenan with six officers in total being called upon to establish control of the incident.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh accepted the father of three was “very drunk” on the night of the incident.

It was disclosed Mr Keenan had 23 previous convictions to his name, all of which were for road traffic related offences.

Ms Mimnagh said Mr Keenan's demeanour on the night was exacerbated by the fact he hadn't consumed alcohol for some time.

As such, she said her client's behaviour on the evening was “a bit out of character”, as she described the events which preceded Mr Keenan's arrest.

“He said the table fell over in the melee and it was a case of drink in and wit out to a very large extent,” she added.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she would be taking into consideration charges of failing to comply with the direction of a garda and intoxication in a public place.

A fine of €200 was handed out for threatening and abusive behaviour while a further €300 fine was issued for obstructing a peace officer during the course of their duties.