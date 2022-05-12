Former soccer players from Offaly club travelling to iconic English stadium to play charity game
A team of current and former soccer players from an Offaly club are travelling to an iconic English stadium this weekend to play in a charity game.
The group from Gallen United in Ferbane are heading to Derby to play in the iconic Pride Park stadium to represent and Ireland XI against AC Wollaton, a charity fundraising club, who represent an England XI.
The game kicks off 1.45 and is being held to raise funds for charities who work with children with limited life expectancy. The Rainbow Hospice and Wish Upon a Star Foundation will be the main beneficiaries.
The men from Ferbane will foot their own bill for travel, accommodation and pitch fees as well, as new gear for the occasion and they have also raised over €750 for the charities.
The game is one of a series of games where AC Wollaton take on Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the name of raising funds for the charities. Gallen received a good luck message from Richie Saddler and also former Swansea player Lee Trundle.
The Gallen players heading to play in Pride Park
It is the latest charity effort from the progressive Ferbane club. Last year the club raised €14,000 for Offaly Hospice with 24 hours of laps in the pitch as well as raising funds for St Cynocs National School with their drive through Christmas event during the pandemic.
We wish them the very best of luck.
Pictured at the launch is Pat Gilligan, Head of Sales Midlands & West FBD, Joseph Molloy, show chairman, Jim & Catherine Geoghegan, animal handler, Chelsey Cox McDonald, Secretary and John Cahalan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.