Search

12 May 2022

Soccer players from Offaly club travelling to iconic English stadium to play charity game

Former soccer players from Offaly club travelling to iconic English stadium to play charity game

Former soccer players from Offaly club travelling to iconic English stadium to play charity game

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 11:36 AM

A team of current and former soccer players from an Offaly club are travelling to an iconic English stadium this weekend to play in a charity game. 

The group from Gallen United in Ferbane are heading to Derby to play in the iconic Pride Park stadium to represent and Ireland XI against AC Wollaton, a charity fundraising club, who represent an England XI.

The game kicks off 1.45 and is being held to raise funds for charities who work with children with limited life expectancy. The Rainbow Hospice and Wish Upon a Star Foundation will be the main beneficiaries. 

The men from Ferbane will foot their own bill for travel, accommodation and pitch fees as well, as new gear for the occasion and they have also raised over €750 for the charities.

The game is one of a series of games where AC Wollaton take on Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the name of raising funds for the charities. Gallen received a good luck message from Richie Saddler and also former Swansea player Lee Trundle.

The Gallen players heading to play in Pride Park

It is the latest charity effort from the progressive Ferbane club. Last year the club raised €14,000 for Offaly Hospice with 24 hours of laps in the pitch as well as raising funds for St Cynocs National School with their drive through Christmas event during the pandemic. 

We wish them the very best of luck.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media