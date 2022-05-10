Offaly student among prize winners in All-Ireland enterprise competition

Tullamore College student Cian Conway
A STUDENT at Tullamore College, Cian Conway has won third prize in the Junior Category “My Entrepreneurial Journey” in the All Ireland Finals of the Student Enterprise Programme.
The enterprise education initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, sees over 24,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part yearly. For the past two years, judging has taken place virtually via electronic submissions.
Cian is pictured with his teacher John Lowndes and Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council following his first prize win at the Offaly County Finals of the Student Enterprise Programme held in March.
