Plans unveiled for large Fire Service Training and Development Centre in Tullamore
Plans have been unveiled for a large Fire Service Training and Development Centre in Tullamore.
Offaly County Council intends to develop a new fully equipped Fire Service Training & Development Centre alongside the existing fire station in the town.
The development will include the following.
- A two-story Fire Service Training & Development Centre building (680m2) including; Unisex Changing Facilities, PPE Storage Room, PPE Drying Room, Briefing Room, Toilets and Showers, Breathing Apparatus and Compressor Room, Office, Lecture Room, Instructors Office, Syndicate Rooms and Canteen
- A training tower, vehicle storage unit and goods store (300m2), vehicle maintenance workshop (140m2) and underground confined space training facility
- A new boundary wall and access gate
- A vehicle barrier and removal on 3m of hedging
- Provision of 19 New Car Parking spaces and all associated site works.
Full details of the plans can be viewed cy CLICKING HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.