Impressive parcel of land with large guide price comes on the market in Offaly

The land is located just outside Cloughjordan in south Offaly
AN impressive parcel of land comprising almost 31 acres with a guide prices of €250,000 has come on the market.
The land is divided into two parcels and is located in south Offaly, near Cloughjordan in the townland of Cloonaloughan.
The lands are currently set and have been well tended to by the current owners.
Vacant possession will be available in July of this year.
These lands have the benefit of mains water but no electricity connection.
Viewing is confidently recommended.
For more details contact Eoin Dillon REA. Nenagh 067 33468.
