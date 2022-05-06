Search

06 May 2022

Offaly firm joins All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

KMK

Environmental Health & Safety Specialist, Eamonn Pidgeon and Environmental Quality Officer at KMK Metals Recycling, David Finane, pictured on site with the company’s All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

Reporter:

Ger Scully

06 May 2022 11:03 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Following months of dedicated efforts behind-the-scenes to develop plans to make its premises in Kilbeggan more biodiversity-friendly, KMK Metals Recycling is delighted to announce that the company is now an active member of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Environmental Quality Officer at KMK Metals Recycling, David Finane, worked with Alison Chambers of Slieve Bloom Design to create a detailed biodiversity plan, and staff are working hard to put it into action.

The site on the outskirts of Kilbeggan has many suitable wildflowers and natural hedges to suit bees, butterflies and many more insects. The woodland area already has an abundance of biodiversity with likely hundreds of species. Plans for this area include introducing wildflowers such as bluebells and honeysuckle, which will attract bees during the summer months and provide berries for birds during the autumn.

The natural hawthorn hedge will be underplanted with flowers such as daffodils and snowdrops.  Another area with existing plantation including birch, alder and willow will be developed with birds in mind with the addition of bird boxes, bird baths and bird feeders.

Over the coming months, the habitat areas will be further developed to include seated sections made from recycled plastic, for staff and visitors to enjoy, along with informational signage about the birds and insects present to educate and encourage interest.

Environmental Health & Safety Specialist, Eamonn Pidgeon, said: “This is great recognition for KMK and demonstrates our commitment to really helping the environment in tangible ways. It also reaffirms our dedication to our local community and will assist the great efforts of Kilbeggan Tidy Towns. Going forward we will be listed in the annual report produced by the All-Ireland Pollinator Programme which is a good recognition of our hard work.”

