Search

28 Apr 2022

Critical shortage of referees for Offaly GAA

Critical shortage of referees for Offaly GAA

Brian Gavin

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

28 Apr 2022 11:27 AM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Offaly GAA County Board has a critical shortage of referees in both hurling and football. Former All-Ireland hurling final referee Brian Gavin told a meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board this week that the situation is particularly bad in hurling where there are just 21 referees while there are only five more in football, 26.

Mr Gavin made a passionate plea for clubs to recruit new officials and outlined the likelihood of major problems for the season ahead.

Mr Gavin stated that some of the referees are also taking charge of camogie and ladies football games and he recalled that one junior hurling game had to be called off last year because they couldn't get a referee – he revealed that they even tried to get one in Tipperary for that game.

He said that as things are, they will have to structure the programme with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday if they wanted to get it run with the available referees.

“It is a worrying trend,” he said, revealing that they only got three new referees, and one of them was returning to the fold, after a recent online appeal. “We need clubs to get referees,” he urged, stating that they will get excellent training and tuition in Faithful Fields.

Mr Gavin said that they need a much bigger pool and that linesmen should be provided for senior championship games. He also warned clubs that they will be enforcing a rule that only a team manager and physio be allowed on the sideline this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media