Car left abandoned for months in Offaly brought to attention of police service a long way from the county

Abandoned car in Offaly brought to attention of Scottish Police
A car left abandoned in a car park in Offaly for months has been reported to Scottish Police.
Cllr John Clendennen posted on Facebook that the car has been "left abandoned for several months at Kinnitty Community Centre."
He added: "Offaly County Council will be removing it in the coming days if it’s not claimed by the owner. If you know the owner please let them know."
A number of social media users pointed out the UK registration plates on the car and suggested it may be something to report to authorities there.
Cllr Clendennen responded: "I brought the car to the attention of Scottish Police. They advised that if there has been any activity of interest to them, they will liaise directly with Gardai."
