Another Offaly player called up to Ireland squad for Six Nations Championship

Another Offaly player has been called into the Ireland squad for the Six Nations Championship.

Tullamore's Shannon Touhy has been called into the extended Ireland squad ahead of the game with England joining fellow Offaly players Ailsa Hughes and captain Nichola Fryday.

Shannon Touhey made her international debut as the Ireland in November when Ireland had a 15-12 win over Japan in a test match at the RDS in Dublin.

The Ireland squad assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday for a one-day camp ahead of this weekend's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against England in Leicester.

A group of 33 players trained in Dublin in preparation for Sunday's Round 4 game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road with Head Coach Greg McWilliams adding seven players to his panel for the remainder of the 2022 Championship.

Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy, Shannon Touhy, Sene Naoupu and the uncapped Leinster pair of Niamh Byrne and Alice O'Dowd have been called up, with the final two Rounds of the Six Nations providing McWilliams and his coaching staff with the opportunity to further expose players to Test rugby and build squad depth.

The squad travel to England on Thursday.

Ireland Women's Squad:

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Alice O'Dowd (UCD/Leinster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Mary Healy (Naas/Suttonians/Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).