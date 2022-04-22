Festival of football at Offaly Feile na nOg finals

Tullamore, Division 1 feile champions
Offaly Coiste na nÓg held a very successful Féile Peile nÓg football competition on the Bank holiday Monday, April, 18 Over 230 under 15 players represented their Clubs in a festival of football.
Shamrocks won the Division 2 final beating Edenderry 2-3 to 0-4 and beating Kilcormac/Killoughey in the semi-final 1-6 to 1-1.
Tullamore won the Division 1 final beating Ferbane/Belmont by 2-4 to 2-2. They bet St. Manchan's Gaels by 2-5 to 0-2 in the semi-final.
Both teams will go on to represent Offaly in the national regional Féile competitions later in the summer.
