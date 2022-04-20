Search

20 Apr 2022

Tullamore students make long trip to Belfast for Joe McDonagh Cup game

Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore students in Belfast.

20 Apr 2022 3:45 PM

FIRST year students from Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore added a great bit of colour and noise to Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup game between Offaly an Antrim in Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday last – they playe a challenge game before hand up there against Passion Secondary School, Belfast.

With former Offaly hurler, Colm Cassidy, a teacher in the school, among the organisers the group made the long trek to Belfast on Saturday and gave the teams a guard of honour as they went out onto the pitch.

They looked very well in Offaly jerseys at the match as well as in their own new tops that they wore up. The school would like to thank:

Glenisk for sponsoring the lovely tops, Precision Engineering and Connie Brophil for their generous financial contribution, Colaiste Choilm Board of Management, Offaly GAA and Antrim GAA for their help and passes to the Joe McDonagh Cup game, Cross and Passion Secondary School for organising the challenge game, Declan Carroll for driving them around all weekend, Aileen McShane and all the staff in Sheep Island View hostel for their hospitality. And a huge thanks to the organising committee of Mr. O Donovan, Ms. Larkin, Ms. Molloy, Sinead Durkan, Ms. Lee and Mr. Cassidy for organising a fantastic few days.

