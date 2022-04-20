Search

20 Apr 2022

Talented young Offaly fiddler to play Tullamore gig with George Murphy

KIM

Talented Kilcormac fiddler Kimberley Delaney

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:03 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Offaly's  Fiddler of London  finalist  Kimberley Delaney  will take to the stage to perform with folk star George Murphy  and his band,  The Rising Sons, at their concert in Hugh Lynch's in Tullamore on Friday, April 22nd. 

The talented seventeen year old from Kilcormac hit the headlines in March when it was announced that she was in the running to land the prestigious title in the English capital at the beginning of this month, an event supported by both the government  of Ireland and the mayor of  London.  Revealing the news on their official Facebook page on March 1st, the  Fiddler  of  London  2022 competition said,  "We are delighted to announce our tenth finalist in the  Fiddler  of  London  2022. Congratulations Kimberley, we're looking forward to meeting you in  London."

While Kimberley didn't land the title, the experience alone is something that will stand to her as her life in music continues to flourish. And what better way to continue to grow in that regard, than by joining on stage a man who also stepped into the limelight at a young age, the incredible George Murphy. 

Anyone who doubts, or may be  unaware of Murphy's place in Irish music, need only be reminded of the esteem in which the Dubliner is held by names known to all, far and wide. Phil Coulter once remarked that George,  "...is the most exciting vocal find in Ireland". George was held in equally high regard by the late Ronnie Drew who called him,  "A voice beyond his years", with Peggy Seeger noting his,  "...very honest approach to the songs...", and how he has always,  "...kept them true to their origin".

After a spell as a member of The High Kings, George returned to a solo career before forming his new band, The Rising Sons, and eventually teaming up with Pat Egan to take the 'Sons' on the road. 

Kimberley, a sixth-year student at Colaiste Naomh Cormac, is  a multi-instrumentalist, as happy on the banjo, the button-accordion, the piano or the tin-whistle as she is on her beloved fiddle, an instrument that she first started learning at the age of five. Kimberley is also a  member of Ballyboy  Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann (CCE) and  teaches fiddle in Rahan CCE. 

For ticket info and further details for the gig, check out ticketmaster.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media